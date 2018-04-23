NFL Lends Billions to LA; Record European Soccer Revenue(Audio)

On this Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast, Scott Soshnick, Eben Novy-Williams and Michael Barr discuss the NFL making a special exemption to its debt limit, lending $2.25 billion to the Los Angeles Rams for their new stadium in Inglewood. The stadium will also be the home of the Los Angeles Chargers. The trio also discusses the NBA’s continued push into China, including the hiring of a media executive to lead it’s efforts in the world’s most populous country. They also talk about record revenues seen in England’s Premier League and Spain’s La Liga, both a product of more lucrative TV deals around the globe.

Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 15:10