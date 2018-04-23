Macron Aims to Sway Trump on Iran Deal in D.C. Visit (Audio)

Jennifer Epstein, Bloomberg News White House reporter, discusses French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the White House, the first official state visit of Donald Trump’s presidency, where Macron is expected to encourage Trump to say in the Iran Nuclear deal. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

