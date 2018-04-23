Judge Jeffrey Sutton on ’51 Imperfect Solutions’ (Audio)
Judge Jeffrey Sutton, serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. His new book, "51 Imperfect Solutions: States and the Making of American Constitutional Law," makes a case for the role of state courts and state constitutions in protecting individual liberties. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Bloomberg Law."
producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net
Running time 16:35
