IMF Meetings Take Positive Note, for the Near Term (Audio)
Sarah McGregor, Bloomberg News economic policy team leader, discusses the spring meetings of the IMF, where international finance chiefs voiced near-team optimism, but discussed more long-term economic risks amid increased global trade tensions. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
