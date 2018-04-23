Facebook, Russia Probes Expose Congress’s Computer Geek Deficit

Congress, eager to keep its own budget slim, has starved funding for the computer "geek squad" lawmakers need to oversee technology issues raised at recent Facebook hearings and probes into Russian interference in U.S. elections. Bloomberg Government’s Nancy Ognanovich outlines several options for fixing the problem in an interview with Nancy Lyons in the Bloomberg 99.1 Washington newsroom.

