In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Google’s advertising business is booming. That helped parent Alphabet post first-quarter sales that beat estimates. Aluminum slumped 7%, the most since 2010, after the Treasury Department signaled it may lift Rusal sanctions if Oleg Deripaska divests control. Ten-year Treasury yields came within a hair of 3%, taking the dollar to a three-month high. Bloomberg’s Joe Deaux discusses aluminum’s decline with host Dana Morgan.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:40).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.