In today’s San Francisco Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened over the weekend. The dollar is on the move and Treasury 10-year yields pushed 3% after Steve Mnuchin hinted at a trade truce with China. It makes sense to keep hiking rates through next year, San Francisco Fed chief John Williams told Spain’s ABC newspaper. UBS got European bank earnings off to a mediocre start. Bloomberg Strategist Richard Breslow discusses trade, Treasuries and markets with host Chris Kirkham.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:01).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB for everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.