Despite ‘No’ From Committee, Pompeo Confirmation Likely (Audio)

Laura Litvan, Bloomberg News congressional reporter, discusses the chance that Mike Pompeo, President Trump’s pick for secretary of state, could be voted down by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Although he is expected to be confirmed by a full-chamber vote, Pompeo would become the first secretary of state who would be confirmed despite a "no" vote from the committee. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

