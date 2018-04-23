Bloomberg View Radio: Weekend Edition for the Week of 4-20-18
(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg View Weekend Edition hosted by June Grasso.
Guests: Ramesh Ponnuru, Senior Editor of National Review and Bloomberg View columnist: "Keep Social Security From Becoming More Generous." Noah Feldman, Harvard Law professor and Bloomberg View columnist: "What If Trump Fires Mueller and Mueller Says No?" Cathy O’Neil, mathematician and Bloomberg View columnist: "Legislators Are Missing the Point on Facebook." James Gibney, Bloomberg View editor: "Keeping Trump’s Trust Is Key to Reviving Diplomacy." Eli Lake, Bloomberg View columnist: "President Trump Is Right to Pardon Scooter Libby."
Running time 31:19
