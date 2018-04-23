Bloomberg Baystate Business: Banks, Biotech, Boston Soccer

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today Bloomberg News reporter Matt Townsend talked about the latest news from Rhode Island-based Hasbro. Rockland Trust CEO Chris Oddleifson was in our Boston studio to talk about his bank, the bond market, and the banking sector in general. Bloomberg News reporter Bailey Lipschultz talked about biotech news and stocks, including local biotech companies like Biogen. Peter George, CEO of cybersecurity firm empow joined us along with Luke Burns, General Partner of Ascent Venture Partners to talk about Ascent’s investment in the company and the work empow is doing in the field. Finally, Janet Wu talked with the Boston owners of two European soccer teams about to face off in a big playoff game...Tom Werner, the Boston Red Sox Chairman who, along with principal owner John Henry are owners of the Liverpool club, and Bain Capital’s Paul Edgerley who is part of a group that owns Roma.

Running time 51:31