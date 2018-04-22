Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened over the weekend with host Erin Roman. Washington hinted at a trade truce with Beijing, with Steve Mnuchin saying he’s "cautiously optimistic" on reaching an agreement that bridges their differences. Stocks fell Friday as chipmakers remained under pressure from concerns that smartphone demand has slowed. Trump tempered his optimism on North Korea on Sunday, saying that "only time will tell" how things turn out a month ahead of possible historic summit with Kim Jong Un.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 3:13).

