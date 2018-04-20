Van Dulken on Possible Bank of England Intervention

(Bloomberg) -- If inflation pulls back as sharply as we’ve seen the last few months, it could negate the need for the Bank of England to intervene at their May meeting. This is according to Mike Van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, who says that the market consensus is still strongly behind a hike. He adds that any further pound weakness will help the FTSE. He spoke with Caroline Hepker on Bloomberg Daybreak Europe.

Running time 08:26