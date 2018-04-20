Trump Takes on OPEC in Early Morning Tweets (Audio)

Mike Dorning, Bloomberg News deputy White House team leader, discusses President Trump’s Friday tweets, criticizing OPEC for inflating oil prices after the global cartel showed a willingness to tighten crude markets further. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

