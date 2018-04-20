Trade War Threats Hurt Investor Confidence (Audio)
Sho Chandra, Bloomberg News economics reporter, discusses how Preisdent Trump’s trade policies are hurting the high-flying economic optimism that had prevailed since his election in 2016. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.
