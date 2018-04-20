For more local news from India, visit Bloombergquint.com

Trade War Threats Hurt Investor Confidence (Audio)

Sho Chandra, Bloomberg News economics reporter, discusses how Preisdent Trump’s trade policies are hurting the high-flying economic optimism that had prevailed since his election in 2016. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.

Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE