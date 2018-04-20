Surveillance: Wild Cards on the Horizon, IMF’s Lipton Says

Adam Posen, Peterson Institute of Economics, says he still doesn’t think inflation risks are very high. Isabelle Mateos Y Lago, BlackRock Investment Institute Chief Multi Asset Strategist, says markets are in a wait-and-see David Lipton, First IMF Deputy Managing Director, says the IMF’s message is to prolong the recovery while things are still good. Mario Centeno, EuroGroup President, says most countries in Europe have strong fiscal positions.

