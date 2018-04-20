Pompeo’s West Point Buddy Makes His Mark on the CIA (Audio)

Nafeesa Syeed, Bloomberg News national security reporter, discusses her interview with Brian Bulatao, chief operating officer of the CIA and an old friend of Mike Pompeo. At the CIA, Bulatao has taken advantage of his background in consulting to give the agency a private-sector makeover. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.