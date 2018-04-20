New Memos Show Trump Wanted Loyalty from Comey (Audio)

Kevin Whitelaw, Bloomberg News deputy managing editor, discusses the release of James Comey’s memos from the days and weeks leading up to his removal as FBI director. Plus, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani joins President Trump’s legal team to help bring a swift end to the Mueller probe. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.