Judge Jeffrey Sutton on ’51 Imperfect Solutions (Audio)

Judge Jeffrey Sutton, serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. His new book, "51 Imperfect Solutions: States and the Making of American Constitutional Law," makes a case for the role of state courts and state constitutions in protecting individual liberties. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Bloomberg Law."

Running time 16:35

