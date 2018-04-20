IMF Sees Strong Near Term Growth, but Clouds Loom (Audio)

Andrew Mayeda, Bloomberg News global trade reporter, discusses the IMF’s predictions for the world economy in the coming years. Speaking in Washington on Thursday, Christine Lagarde, managing director of the IMF, warned that while global growth will continue for the next two years, the worldwide economies could turn sour by 2020. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.