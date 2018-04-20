Gov. Brown and President Trump Feud over National Guard (Audio)

Dwight Stirling, CEO and co-founder of the Veterans Legal Institute and a professor at USC Gould Law School, discusses the war of words between President Trump and California Governor Jerry Brown over National Guard Troops that Brown sent to the border. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

