Curve-Inversion Angst and Impact Investments (Podcast)

On this week’s edition of Bloomberg Finance, John Tucker and Peggy Collins, speak with Bloomberg reporters about the finance news of the week including, Renaissance Technologies rebounding, banks churning out profits while their shareholders show little interest, and curve-inversion angst intensifying. They’ll also discuss sustainable and impact investments with Brian Trelstad, partner at Bridges Fund Management in New York.

