China Will Talk And Talk, Then Not Do Anything
Elizabeth Economy, Director of Asia Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, and author of "The Third Revolution: Xi Jinping and the New Chinese State" joined Doug Krizner and David Ingles to discuss trade tensions and the potential impact of emergency measures on Chinese investment. She also considers whether sanctions on North Korea may influence discussions at the upcoming summit.
Running time 06:44
