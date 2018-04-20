Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Rick Clough Industrial Analyst Bloomberg News Discussing GE earnings and outlook with Bloomberg Intelligence Industrials Analyst Karen Ubelhart.

Peter Waldman Projects & Investigations Reporter Bloomberg News Discussing Bloomberg Businessweek cover story on Palantir.

Sun Jen Yung Partner Nfluence Partners Discussing helping Spotify acquire Loudr and negotiating other technology transactions.

Hemant Taneja Managing Director General Catalyst Discussing his book "Unscaled: How AI and a New Generation of Startups are Creating the Economy of the Future."

Masakazu Takeda Portfolio Manager Hennessey Funds Discussing Japan’s economy and investing in Japanese stocks.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.