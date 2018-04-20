Bloomberg Baystate Business: Biotech, Bridges and GE

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today we talked with Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Asthika Goonewardene about news from Biogen and Shire. Anne Mostue went to casino school in Springfield. Bloomberg News investing reporter Charlie Stein gave us his weekly money and investing report. Janet Wu had a report on entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to the U.S. Air Force at a Boston event. Bloomberg Gadfly columnist Brooke Sutherland reacted to GE earnings and news. Peter Barnes spoke with Centrexion CEO Jeff Kindler about their new non-addicitive pain-killing drugs. Finally, Boston Globe business reporter Jon Chesto joined us to talk about the frustration of Cape Cod business people about the seemingly never ending repairs and lane closures on the bridges over the canal.

Running time 53:00