‘Little Pink House’ Recalls Eminent Domain Court Battle (Audio)

(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg’s June Grasso speaks with Courtney Balaker, director of the film “Little Pink House,” about the new movie and the true eminent domain Supreme Court case that it is based on. They are joined by Susette Kelo, the woman whose life the movie depicts. David Bier, immigration policy analyst at the Cato Institute, discusses a loss for the Trump administration after a federal appeals court ruled that the President’s plan to withhold funding from so-called “sanctuary cities” was illegal. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. To contact the producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 16:11