‘Little Pink House’ Recalls Eminent Domain Court Battle (Audio)

Bloomberg’s June Grasso speaks with Courtney Balaker, director of the film "Little Pink House," about the new movie and the true eminent domain Supreme Court case that it is based on. They are joined by Susette Kelo, the woman whose life the movie depicts. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

Running time 08:30