Vegas, Baby! NHL’s Golden Knights Score in First Year (Podcast)

Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz discusses a host of issues related to the business of sports, including his expansion team’s run into the second round of the National Hockey League playoffs. Bubolz also talks about the often overlooked expenses that go into starting a professional sports team -- such as pens and paper in the office. He also discusses the team’s fan outreach, and how owner Bill Foley has stressed the importance of entertainment during games. Bubolz also touches on the affect nationally legalized sports betting would have on professional sports teams and leagues.

The Golden Knights, in their inaugural NHL season, hired Bubolz in 2016. He had spent the previous 13 seasons with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, rising to serve as the club’s president of business operations. He also oversaw the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters and the NBA Development League’s Canton Charge. Prior to the Cavs, Bubolz was vice president of sales for the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars.

