(Bloomberg) -- Uzbekistan is working with financial advisors to get the county’s first sovereign rating in place before the issuance of its bonds says Shukhrat Vafaev, Head of Uzbek Sovereign Wealth Fund. He told Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Manus Cranny that he is not focused on on numbers and size of the sale, rather to have sufficient interest in the offering. He added that the primary focus of the sale is aimed at opening up the country to international markets.

