Trump Looks to Cold War to Save U.S. Coal Plants (Audio)
Jennifer Dlouhy, Bloomberg News energy and environment reporter, discusses reports that President Trump is considering invoking the 68-year-old Defense Production Act in order to save the U.S. coal and nuclear industries. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
