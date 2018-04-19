Trade Ministers Meet in Washington to Speed Nafta Talks (Audio)

Josh Wingrove, Bloomberg News Canadian economy and politics reporter, discusses Thursday meetings between top trade ministers from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, who are striving to come to a quick agreement on a renegotiated Nafta deal. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

