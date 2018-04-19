Stormy Daniels Payoff Brings Back John Edwards Case (Audio)

Ken Doyle, senior editor for the Bloomberg Government Money and Politics Report, discusses the $130,000 payment that President Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels and whether it should be considered a campaign contribution. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

