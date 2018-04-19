Rein: Next Curve Inversion May Not Spell Recession

(Bloomberg) -- Inversion of the yield curve is usually a reliable recession indicator, but this time could be different, says Leif-Rune Rein, Chief Strategist at Nordea Wealth Management. He told Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Yousef Gamal El-Din that the period of increased volatility we’re going through could be dampening the long end of the curve. We’re still some way from inversion, he adds, but when the yield curve does invert, investors will get worried.

