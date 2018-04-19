Legal Cases Take Off After Southwest Engine Explosion (Audio)

(Bloomberg) -- Ronald Goldman, head of the aviation disaster litigation team at Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman, discusses the legal cases that will be brought in the wake of an engine explosion on Southwest flight 1380, which resulted in one death and several injuries. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso. Plus, Jeffrey Cramer, managing director of the Berkeley Research Group, discusses Michael Cohen’s court case as his lawyers and prosecutors put forward names for a so-called “special master” who will be in charge of going through the content that was seized in an FBI raid of Cohen’s offices. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso.

Running time 15:24