In today’s San Francisco Daybreak Podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Rusal wants China’s help to ease the pain of U.S. sanctions. The VIX-rigging debate rages on. President Trump threatened to call off the summit with Kim Jong Un if he decides it won’t be successful, Bloomberg metals reporter Mark Burton talks with host Caroline Hepker.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:55).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB for everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.