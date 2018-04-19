Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s London Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The House of Lords defeated Theresa May on one of her Brexit red lines. The metals craze may soon get crazier. Trump said he’ll call off the summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un if he decides it won’t be successful, or walk out if it isn’t productive. Host Bryan Curtis discusses the metals markets with James Poole.

