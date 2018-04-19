Dan Eberhart on why Ryan Should Step Down as Speaker (Audio)
Dan Eberhart, GOP fundraiser and CEO of Canary Drilling Services, discusses his thoughts on why Paul Ryan, who has already announced his retirement, should step down as speaker of the House. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
