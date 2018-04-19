Credit Investors See Highest Rate Risk Exposure Ever: Dhulipala

Srinivas Dhulipala, founder of credit hedge fund Kildonan Castle Asset Management, on why rate volatility presents the single-biggest risk to the high-yield credit market. Shira Ovide, Bloomberg Gadfly technology columnist, on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ annual shareholder letter, and Facebook building a team to design its own chips. Frank Holmes, CEO and CIO of US Global Investors, on the case for gold. Richard Conn, Managing Partner of Eurasia Advisors, on US-Russia relations, impact of sanctions, ruble outlook, and what response would be effective in dealing with Moscow.

