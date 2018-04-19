Cohen Waits for Selection of a ‘Special Master’ (Audio)

Jeffrey Cramer, managing director of the Berkeley Research Group, discusses Michael Cohen’s court case as his lawyers and prosecutors put forward names for a so-called "special master" who will be in charge of going through the content that was seized in an FBI raid of Cohen’s offices. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 06:58