Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Hits 100 Million Prime Customers

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Jitendra Waral Senior Analyst: Internet & Consumer Electronics Bloomberg Intelligence Discussing Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos telling shareholders the e-commerce giant has exceeded 100 million paid Prime subscribers. Spencer Soper, Bloomberg News Tech Reporter, also participates in the discussion.

Max Nisen Bloomberg Gadfly Columnist Discussing Allergan’s forgoing its bid for Shire.

Michael Ludden Director of Product IBM Watson Developer Labs Discussing Artificial Intelligence and Augmented & Virtual Reality: The Future of Immersive Storytelling.

Abhey Lamba Analyst Mizuho Securities Discussing his call on Apple and reports of a slowdown in smartphone demand with Ramon Llamas, Research Director at IDC.

