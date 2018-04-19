Bloomberg Baystate Business: Chips, Pizza, Pitches

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Philippe Zaouati, CEO of Mirova Responsible Investing (a division of Boston-based Natixis) stopped by to talk about ESG investing. Crawford Del Prete, Research Director at IDC in Framingham explained why Apple might use Teradyne to test its chips. Bloomberg News reporter Melissa Mittelman joined us for her weekly private equity report. Bob Luz, President and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association talked about the Bertuccis bankruptcy. Finally, two Harvard Business School students shared their winning pitches from the 21st New Venture Competition. Eric Gastfriend and Andrew Rothaus each made their pitch, and talked about their personal journey.

Running time 51:12