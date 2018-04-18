U.S. Debt Load to be Worse than Italy’s by 2023 (Audio)

Sarah McGregor, Bloomberg News economic policy team leader, discusses IMF predictions that the U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio will widen to nearly 117 percent by 2023, surpassing that of Italy and putting the U.S. ahead of Mozambique and Burundi in terms of the weight of its fiscal burden. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

