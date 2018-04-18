U.S. Better Be Prepared For Another Strike On Syria: Stavridis

Admiral James Stavridis, retired U.S. Navy admiral and former military commander of NATO, current dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts University and Bloomberg View contributor, on Mike Pompeo speaking with Kim Jong Un, and the conflict in Syria. Justin Sunerok, Founder and CEO of Verge, on their new partnership with Pornhub for its users to accept Verge cryptocurrency as payment. Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna on EU integration and trade outlook, taxation and its status as tax haven, and European growth. Sridhar Natarajan, High Yield Debt and Syndicated Loan Reporter, on Goldman and Blackstone being on opposite sides of an ego clash over swaps.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 32:11