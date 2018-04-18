Trump’s SEC Considers Fiduciary Rule Rollback (Audio)
Jesse Westbrook, Bloomberg News financial regulation editor, discusses reports that SEC officials put in place by President Trump are working to roll back the Obama-era fiduciary rule. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
