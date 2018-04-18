Trump Confirms Secret Pompeo Journey to North Korea (Audio)

Josh Gallu, Bloomberg News White House editor, discusses an early morning tweet from President Trump, which confirmed reports that secretary of state nominee Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong-Un in North Korea in order to set the groundwork for a meeting between Trump and Kim later this year. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

