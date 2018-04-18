Surveillance: Economy is Doing Relatively Well, Zingales Says

Kate Moore, BlackRock Chief Equity Strategist, says she still strongly believes that equities are the place to be. Luigi Zingales, University of Chicago Booth School of Business Professor, does not think we’ve seen the worst of the populist surge yet. Francisco Blanch, Merrill Lynch Head of Global Commodities & Derivatives Research, says oil prices could definitely push higher if geopolitical risk becomes more prominent. John Sununu, Former WH Chief of Staff under President George H.W. Bush, joins us to remember Barbara Bush.

