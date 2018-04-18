Southwest Engine Explosion Likely Due to Metal Fatigue (Audio)

Alan Levin, Bloomberg News FAA reporter, discusses the Tuesday engine explosion on a Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Texas. U.S. investigators are now reporting that the explosion, which resulted in one fatality, was likely due to metal fatigue on the engine. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

