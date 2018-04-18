Pompeo Takes on North Korea Talks After Secret Trip (Audio)
Larry Liebert, Bloomberg News national security editor, discusses Mike Pompeo’s secret trip to North Korea, where the secretary of state nominee laid the groundwork for a future meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong-Un. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
