Lawmakers to White House: Your Annual Budget Is a Waste of Time

The annual White House budget proposal is coming under bipartisan criticism from lawmakers who say it’s unnecessary and wastes time. Some argue that Congress should start the appropriations process as soon as possible rather than wait for a budget proposal from the White House in February, or later in some years. Bloomberg Government’s Jack Fitzpatrick discusses it with Nancy Lyons in the Bloomberg 99.1 Washington newsroom.

