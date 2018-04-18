(Bloomberg) -- Global trade and global growth are not slowing, despite the IMF warning and tit-for-tat trade sanctions, says Ben Kumar, Investment Strategist at Seven Investment Management. He told Daybreak Europe’s Markus Karlsson and Caroline Hepker to expect a stellar performance for European growth this year. He added that central banks will continue to use communication as their main form of moving the market.

Running time 07:50