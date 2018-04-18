High Court Nixes Law Used to Deport Convicted Criminals (Audio)

(Bloomberg) -- Kevin Johnson, a professor at the University Of California Davis School Of Law, discusses the Supreme Court verdict in Sessions v. Dimaya, where the justices tossed out part of a law that allowed deportations of immigrants convicted of crimes. Plus, Daniel Stoller, senior editor for Bloomberg Law, discusses the continuing fallout surrounding Facebook’s data sharing policies, which are now under review from the European Union’s top court. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso.

